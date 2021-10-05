Olivia Jade Admits Val Chmerkovskiy Has Been Trying To ‘Recruit’ Her Mom Lori Loughlin For ‘DWTS’

‘DWTS’ could become a family affair! Olivia Jade said that her ‘DWTS’ partner Val Chmerkovskiy has been trying to ‘recruit’ Olivia’s mom Lori Loughlin to be his future celeb partner.

Olivia Jade has made quite the impression with her dancing skills in the first few weeks of Dancing With the Stars. After the October 4 episode, where Olivia and Val Chmerkovskiy earned their highest score yet of all 8s, the pair spoke with reporters about Olivia’s mom, Lori Loughlin, possibly joining the show in the future.

“Val has been trying to recruit her,” Olivia joked. Val added, “I don’t know how many more seasons I got in me, but I’ll stick around [for Lori].” He admitted this “will be a hard season” and Olivia will be a “hard act to follow.”

Olivia continued, “I haven’t really asked her, ‘Would you come on and do the show?’ But I think she’s just proud of me. Mama bear, mom mode, she’s just excited.”

Olivia’s sister, Bella Giannulli, was in the audience during Britney Night. The YouTuber revealed that her mom is constantly supporting her as she continues to compete. “We FaceTime her all the time,” Olivia said. “Literally, right after we get off the stage I call her. She’s the biggest support ever. She’s really proud of me, and I love her so much. She’s my hero, so it’s really nice to know she’s watching. And she is really proud.”

The beauty vlogger has been open about how she wants Dancing With the Stars season 30 to be a new chapter for her after a tough few years. “I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am for this opportunity,” Olivia said in a previous interview. “I think about a few years ago and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards, so I’m super, super thankful for a second chance and to be out there and putting myself out there and just growing.”

Olivia and her mom are moving onward and upward after the college admissions scandal. Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in 2019 and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and Bella into the University of Southern California. Lori and Mossimo served time in prison and have been released. Lori is set to return to acting and reprise her When Call The Heart character in the upcoming Hallmark spinoff When Hope Calls.