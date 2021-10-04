Watch

Ciara’s Son Win, 1, Dances In A Suit To Celebrate Dad Russell Wilson’s New NFL Record — Watch

Russell Wilson & Ciara
Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064k) Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York City Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064f)Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York CityExclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Ciara looks glamorous as she hits the beach in Hawaii. The 35-year-old - who has lost 28lbs on a weight loss campaign recently - is vacationing on the paradise island with quarterback husband Russell Wilson. 02 Feb 2021 Pictured: Ciara. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730672_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win Harrison looked like a little stud as he was captured in a video celebrating Russell’s latest feat in football.

Russell Wilson making NFL history calls for an adorable celebration from his family! The 32-year-old athlete became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Oct. 3), and no one was more excited about this than Russell’s 1-year-old son, Win Harrison. In fact, Win celebrated his dad’s historic achievement at home by busting a few dance moves to Queen‘s “We Are The Champions” in a precious Instagram video shared by his mom, Ciara. See the video below!

In the footage, Win wore a little suit and sunglasses as he sweetly danced around to the classic rock song, all the while being filmed by Ciara, 35. Win looked like a little stud in the video, and while he may still be too young to really understand what his superstar father has accomplished, he still celebrated accordingly!

As expected, Ciara was incredibly proud of Russell for earning his spot in the NFL history books. The “Like A Boy” crooner gushed over her husband in her IG caption alongside the video of Win, writing, “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins! Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks.”

Ciara & Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson & Ciara with their children (Photo: Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson -- Photos Of The Couple

Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Venice, ITALY - Singer Ciara and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spotted while enjoying their holidays in Torcello. Pictured: Ciara, Russell Wilson BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson pictured loved up and packing on the PDA while enjoying Gondola ride in Venice! Pictured: Russel Wilson, Ciara BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Russell has been with the Seahawks since 2012, and his family is always cheering him on from the sidelines. In August, Ciara brought the couple’s kids, Win and Sienna Princess, 4, as well as her son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future) to support Russell at training camp before the current NFL season kicked off. Ciara documented the family visit to Instagram, and she included photos of Russell on cloud nine while holding his children in his arms on the football field.

Russell Wilson & Ciara
Russell Wilson with wife Ciara and son Win after football practice on Aug. 3, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Seahawks are currently 2-2 in the 2021 NFL season. Last year, Russell led the team to the playoffs, but they were knocked out by the Los Angeles Rams. But this go around, Russell and his teammates are hoping to go all the way and take home their second Super Bowl title. Go Hawks!