News

Melania Trump Allegedly Called ‘Rapunzel’ By Secret Service After Rarely Leaving White House

Melania Trump
Shutterstock / Evan El-Amin
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet the crowd before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Washington, DC - President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen wearing tuxedos for their last official Christmas portrait. Pictured: Melania Trump, Donald Trump BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Former Trump administration Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new tell-all memoir included some of the less than flattering nicknames that White House staff had for members of the Trump family.

There’s nothing harder than shaking a bad nickname! Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, 45, claims that White House staff and secret service had a bunch of nicknames for members of the Trump family in her upcoming book I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw In The Trump White House. In the memoir, she alleged that staff had called former First Lady Melania Trump, 51, “Rapunzel,” per The Washington Post, and then-President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, 39, and her husband Jared Kushner40, “the interns,” via Politico.

Grisham’s book explained that Melania received the nickname from Secret Service, because she rarely left the White House, and Secret Service would specifically ask to be placed with the first lady, because they’d get to spend more time with their families. Other than being a homebody, the book also details what happened behind the scenes when Melania wore her infamous “I Really Don’t Care” jacket. The president allegedly yelled at her as soon as she returned to the White House.

Stephanie Grisham claimed that Secret Service always asked to be on Melania’s detail, because she didn’t leave the White House. (Shutterstock / Evan El-Amin)

Due to the unflattering picture of her painted in the book. Melania has clapped back at Grisham ahead of the book’s release “[The book] is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” a spokesperson told The PostHollywoodLife reached out to Trump’s office for comment from Donald and Melania Trump.

Related Gallery

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner -- PICS

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at Buckingham PalaceUS President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during a tour of Westminster AbbeyUS President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
Melania Ivanka Trump Best Looks

An excerpt of the book was published in Politico, detailing what how Kushner and Ivanka hurt the Trump Administration’s response to COVID-19. “When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka ‘the interns’ because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls,” Grisham wrote, noting that even Melania had taken to the nickname. “Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself.”

White House aides had much less kind nicknames for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock)

Grisham noted that she felt Kushner was a particularly harmful presence in the Trump White House. “I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared. She didn’t disagree with me,” she wrote. “He was Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit.”

Other sections of the book display completely inappropriate behavior from Trump himself, including allegedly asking a young, female aide to come on Air Force One just so he could see her butt. Trump has pushed back on the book with a statement to the New York Times. “Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” he said. “She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

 