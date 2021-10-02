Jessica Simpson Channels Her Iconic ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Look In Daisy Dukes & Red Boots — See Pics

Jessica Simpson threw it back to 2005 when she posted a snap in denim short shorts with red boots, promoting her new shoe collection.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years since Jessica Simpson hit the big screen in The Dukes of Hazzard. The songstress, 41, took to Instagram on October 1 to share a snap of herself channelling her iconic character from the 2005 flick, in a pair of daisy dukes and red cowboy boots — see the photo here. “Are ya ready boots…start walkin’?” she captioned the post, referencing the opening line from her song, “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”

She continued, “No need for an introduction wearin’ these darlins’. … Inspired to strut my stuff in some fringed and fancy footwear throughout this fall season indeed!!!” She noted that the shoes were “a modern day update to our very first delivery in 2005 of The Daisy Boot.” She told People that they’re “iconic [and] vintage-inspired which will ensure an amazing entrance.”

The mom-of-three, who shares kids Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, also opened up to the outlet about her eldest child’s unique style. “[Her] sense of fashion inspires me daily,” Jessica said. “She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look.”

She continued, “There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right.” However, there was one issue when it came to passing on her extensive shoe collection. “Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn’t expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet.”

As for the most surprising item in Jessica’s closet: “I cannot believe it myself but I I do wear flats now,” she told the outlet. “I love statement slides. I am chasing three kids around for most of the day every day so I have embraced comfort, and safety.” Nevertheless, in true Jessica Simpson fashion, she can still be found “on the sidelines of Ace’s baseball games in platforms from time to time.”