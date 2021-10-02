See Pics

Jessica Simpson Channels Her Iconic ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Look In Daisy Dukes & Red Boots — See Pics

jessica
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Kesha shared a peace sign with our cameras while out in Venice shopping for a Birthday Balloon at Ralph's Market.Pictured: KeshaBACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Demi Moore is seen out and about in Venice as she enjoys some sightseeing with a friend during their summer vacation.Pictured: Demi MooreBACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miranda Lambert performs at “CMA Summer Jam” Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021. View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Jessica Simpson threw it back to 2005 when she posted a snap in denim short shorts with red boots, promoting her new shoe collection.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years since Jessica Simpson hit the big screen in The Dukes of Hazzard. The songstress, 41, took to Instagram on October 1 to share a snap of herself channelling her iconic character from the 2005 flick, in a pair of daisy dukes and red cowboy boots — see the photo here. “Are ya ready boots…start walkin’?” she captioned the post, referencing the opening line from her song, “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”

jessica
Jessica Simpson in Dukes Of Hazzard. Image: ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

She continued, “No need for an introduction wearin’ these darlins’. … Inspired to strut my stuff in some fringed and fancy footwear throughout this fall season indeed!!!” She noted that the shoes were “a modern day update to our very first delivery in 2005 of The Daisy Boot.” She told People  that they’re “iconic [and] vintage-inspired which will ensure an amazing entrance.”

The mom-of-three, who shares kids Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, also opened up to the outlet about her eldest child’s unique style. “[Her] sense of fashion inspires me daily,” Jessica said. “She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms In Daisy Dukes: See Photos Of Gwen Stefani & More

EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani poses for a new campaign for her new line of eyeglasses for her Lamb collection. Gwen was seen posing up a storm as she was photographed in Beverly Hills while shooting a new campaign for a new line of eyeglasses. She wore her signature clothes and Jewellry that included two necklaces, one that read "Stefani" and another with her boyfriend "Shelton's" name on them. 26 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703560_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her eldest son, Mason Disick at the beach of the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Kourtney wore a one piece black swimsuit by Norma Kamali swimwear. Pictured: Mason Disick,Kourtney Kardashian,Mason Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1313401 040716 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

She continued, “There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right.” However, there was one issue when it came to passing on her extensive shoe collection. “Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn’t expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet.”

As for the most surprising item in Jessica’s closet: “I cannot believe it myself but I I do wear flats now,” she told the outlet. “I love statement slides.  I am chasing three kids around for most of the day every day so I have embraced comfort, and safety.” Nevertheless, in true Jessica Simpson fashion, she can still be found “on the sidelines of Ace’s baseball games in platforms from time to time.”