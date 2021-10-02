See Pics

‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Sizzles In Sexy Shirtless Photos As Fans Await Season 2

jonathan bailey
Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
Phoebe Dynevor spotted shooting scenes for Bridgerton Season 2 back in costume as the Duchess of Hastings. Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor Ref: SPL5229346 270521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Phoebe Dynevor spotted shooting scenes for Bridgerton Season 2 back in costume as the Duchess of Hastings. Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor Ref: SPL5229346 270521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Phoebe Dynevor spotted shooting scenes for Bridgerton Season 2 back in costume as the Duchess of Hastings. Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor Ref: SPL5229346 270521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bridgerton - The second series of Bridgerton is being filmed at the old naval college in Greenwich. - Jessica Madsen centre. 26.5.2021. 26 May 2021 Pictured: Bridgerton - The second series of Bridgerton is being filmed at the old naval college in Greenwich. 26.5.2021. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ won’t premiere until 2022, but star Jonathan Bailey’s new shirtless photos are a good distraction until then.

The viscount is out of office. Jonathan Bailey shared picturesque photos from an Italian villa on Instagram on October 1. The Bridgerton star, 33, could be seen doing a handstand by the pool (shirtless), enjoying the company of friends (shirtless), and reading a book (shirtless) in the photo dump. Has it already been mentioned that he is shirtless?

The sexy snapshots come as fans await the second season of the Netflix series, set to premiere sometime in 2022. The horny breakout hit, based on the book series by Julia Quinn, centers on close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they find love during Regency-era London. While the first season centered on the courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), Season 2 will be centered on Jonathan’s Anthony Bridgerton and his own quest for love.

Sex Education star Simone Ashley has been tapped for the role of Kate Sharma, Jonathan’s love interest. While on TODAY in January to confirm the Season 2 renewal, the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen said that Anthony and Kate’s love story will “be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.” He later added of the viscount, “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Much of the original cast will return for the sophomore season, including Phoebe and the scene-stealing Nicola Coughlan. One notable absence will be Regé-Jean, who won’t be returning as Simon. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” Netflix said in a statement. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Related Gallery

Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Justin Bieber, Adam Levine & More

Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA legend Lebron James works out before enjoying lunch with family and friends aboard a yacht while on holiday in Capri. Pictured: Lebron James BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off abs while soaking up the sun with his wife Sam. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been married to his wife for nearly a decade. The fact that she is 23 years older than him bothers other people more than it upsets them. Pictured: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Lensman / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Nerano, ITALY - Sting And Wife Trudie Styler enjoy a boat day and stop for a bite to eat while holidaying on the Amalfi Coast. They bumped into actress Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and stopped to say hello before returning to their yacht after lunch! Pictured: Sting And Wife Trudie Styler on holiday BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

On September 25, Netflix debuted a first look at the highly-anticipated second season. Kate and Anthony are front and center in the teaser clip; and while Kate has a discernible distaste for the viscount, the sparks are palpable. Watch the first look above.