Miley Cyrus Rocks Short Shorts & Wild Blonde Hair At Soundcheck For Austin City Limits — Watch

miley cyrus
London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus x Magnum Ice Cream - 09 Jun 2021 Wearing Saint Laurent
Miley Cyrus entertains fans during the TikTok tailgate party TikTok tailgate party, Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA - 07 Feb 2021
Only for use in reporting of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Editorial Use Only. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Shutterstock (11675922dp) Miley Cyrus Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Times Square, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of super short shorts with a tank top & messy platinum blonde hair for a concert soundcheck.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is constantly surprising us with her wild outfits and lately, all of her outfits while performing have been nothing short of amazing. Miley was performing a soundcheck for her concert at Austin City Limits when she rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted short black shorts.

Miley styled the bottoms with a tight black tank top that read, “Jailbait,” in hot pink and was tied at the bottom to make it cropped. She accessorized with a thick black leather studded belt and a pair of neon pink slip-on sneakers.

As for her hair, Miley has been rocking platinum blonde locks lately and for her soundcheck, she had her shoulder-length hair down in messy waves. Not only was her hair down in waves, but it had a ton of volume which she showed off in the video when she shook her head around.

Miley has been slaying all of her outfits lately and aside from this look, we loved her concert look in Atlanta on Sept. 19. For the concert, Miley rocked a pair of high-waisted skintight black pants with a halterneck metallic silver top. The crop top featured a black choker neckline while the rest of the sparkly top was cut out on the bodice and in the back.

She showed off her toned abs in the top which was flowy and just covered her chest. She accessorized the sexy shirt with a pair of massive diamond hoop earrings, bright blue eyeshadow, and platinum blonde short hair that was done in messy spikes.