Interview

Ice-T Isn’t Bothered By Critics Of His Parenting Choices: ‘I Don’t Pay Attention To The Internet’

Ice-t, Chanel Marrow, Coco Austin
Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock
Nicole Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole MarrowBash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Nicole Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole MarrowDreamWorks 'Trolls The Experience' interactive exhibit preview, New York, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Nicole Coco Austin and daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow Rookie USA show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 15 Feb 2017
Nicole Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole MarrowCoco Austin on the beach, Miami, USA - 17 Jan 2017Ice T?s wife Coco at the beach with her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow in Miami View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star brushed off haters who have called him and his wife Coco Austin out for the decisions they make in raising their daughter Chanel Marrow.

Ice-T, 63, can’t be bothered by people dissing his parenting decisions. The Body Count singer showed that he remains unfazed when people call him or his wife Coco Austin42, for the way they raise their five-year-old daughter Chanel Marrow, in a Thursday September 30 interview on The View. The rapper revealed that he has a personal rule for people that want to chime in: “Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet.”

The Law & Order: SVU star and his wife have faced backlash recently when Coco posted a photo of Chanel wearing French tips for school picture day. The couple also raised eyebrows when Coco revealed that she still breastfed Chanel and called it a “bonding moment” in an August interview with Us Weekly. Ice-T had some solid advice for whose opinion parents should listen to. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with,” he said. “Everybody parents differently. I say every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s okay.”

Ice-T clapped back at people who criticize his parenting style on ‘The View.’ (Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock)

Ice-T concluded by mentioning that he’s not too concerned about what people say online. “I don’t pay attention to the internet,” he said. Back in August, Ice also had a hilarious clap back to people who thought that Chanel was too old to breastfeed. “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD,” he tweeted. “She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!”

Related Gallery

Ice-T and Coco Austin: PICS

Nicole Coco Austin and Ice-T MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Nicole Coco Austin, Maximus and Chanel Nicole Marrow Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Nicole Coco Austin and Chanel Marrow DreamWorks 'Trolls The Experience' interactive exhibit preview, New York, USA - 14 Nov 2018

Earlier in the interview, the co-hosts asked Ice-T about his daughter adorably running onstage with his metal band Body Count. The vocalist noted that it’s been a bit of a staple since Chanel was a toddler. “Coco always sits on the side of the stage, and since Chanel was 2, she would say, ‘Go to daddy,’ and she would run onto the stage. Now she knows what she’s doing. So now, she has lines. Now she like throws up the peace sign or throws up the heavy metal sign. I love it,” he said. “Coming from the contrast of how hard the music I do, and how aggressive it is, and then to see this baby run onstage, just kills everybody.”

 