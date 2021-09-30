Fashion

Dakota Johnson Rocks Sexy Lace Corset & Leather Pants For ‘The Lost Daughter’ Premiere — Photos

Dakota Johnson looked sexier than ever in a sheer lace corset when she attended the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’ in NYC.

Dakota Johnson, 31, is known for her fabulously unique style and she looked amazing when she attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the 59th New York Film Festival in NYC on Sept. 29. Dakota rocked a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble featuring a completely sheer black lace corset top.

Dakota’s see-through top featured a plunging neckline and boning down the bodice, showing off her tiny waist. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black leather straight-leg pants, pointed-toe black pumps, and a diamond choker necklace. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down in effortless waves, adding a nude lip and a smokey eye.

The red carpet of the premiere was jam-packed with celebs including the director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, who made his first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

Maggie looked fabulous in a blue velvet jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist. Meanwhile, Jake matched his sister when he opted to wear a dark green velvet suit with a high-neck white T-shirt underneath.

As for Jake’s new girlfriend, she looked stunning in an oversized cream long-sleeve dress with a thin black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. Also in attendance was Olivia Colman, who looked great in a pink, brown, and orange color-blocked gown. The high-neck dress was flowy and featured ruffled layers.