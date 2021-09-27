Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together: We ‘Wish Each Other Well’

The R&B music icons announced that they’re breaking up after being together for almost 20 years, but want the best for each other.

The end of an era! Nazanin Mandi, 35, and Miguel Jontel Pimentel, 35, announced that their relationship came to an end on Monday September 27, nearly two decades after they first got together. The pair had tied the knot in 2018, after dating for 10 years and being engaged for two. A representative for the couple shared the news in a statement to People. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the statement said. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The couple first met when they were 18-years-old in 2005 and stayed together, only to get engaged a decade after dating in 2016. The couple had met while filming a behind-the-scenes Q&A for one of Miguel’s music videos. Nazanin said that she’d asked if he had a girlfriend, to which he responded, “No, but I’m looking for one,” and the two traded numbers. “Ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride,” she said in the past.

Despite the breakup, both of the stars are sure to still be incredibly busy. Miguel released an EP on September 14, called San At Sunset, and Nazanin is also an actress, model, life coach, and author. She revealed some of her projects to HollywoodLife in a March interview. “I also have a book coming out my life coaching platform, my own lingerie line, and sexual wellness line, so I’m excited it’s gonna be a very productive year, for sure,” she said at the time.

Nazanin is also a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand and modeled for the Savage X Fenty show alongside Miguel in October 2020. She told HollywoodLife how excited she was to work with the brand in an interview at the time. ” “I’m honored to work with a Brand that celebrates diversity and in such an authentic way. I’m BEYOND thrilled,” she explained and described some of the styles she was going for at the show. “My look is Mythical, Creative, Sexy … every piece was custom made including the flower lash.”