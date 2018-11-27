Miguel Married: Singer Weds Nazanin Mandi After 13 Years Together — See Romantic Wedding Pics

Congratulations! After more than a decade together, Miguel and the love of his life, Nazanin Mandi, have gotten married – and the pictures from the ceremony are absolutely magical!

It’s as if it were a storybook wedding come to life. Miguel (real name Miguel Jontel Pimentel, 33) and his longtime love, Nazanin Mandi, 32, tied the knot on Nov. 24 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles, according to Vogue, and the lovely couple shared pictures from the glamorous ceremony three days later “Pimentel life moments!” Miguel captioned a photo of him standing next to his new wife, “New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all.”

Nazanin shared more pictures to her Instagram and shared her happiness over how she and Miguel became man and wife. “Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT. No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime!”

“Yes, this was a long time coming,” the new Mrs. Pimentel wrote, noting that she and Miguel have been together for 13 years (and have been engaged since 2016), “ but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever.” Anyone can forgive the delay after looking at the glamorous wedding pictures. Nazanin was a vision in white, as she wore a heavenly Monique Lhuillier wedding dress. The “Python” singer looked dapper himself in a Van Van tuxedo, and thankfully, he ditched the sunglasses when it came time to say “I do.”

The couple met when they were both 18-years-old, when she was interviewing him for a behind-the-scenes DVD he was putting out to promote his first music video. “I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one.’ We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date,” Nazanin said, ”and ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride!” It’s a ride that just took them to the altar, and now, they’ll continue to ride together as man and wife.

Congratulations to Miguel and Nazanin on their happy matrimony!