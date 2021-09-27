Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Sexy Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit — Photos

The Olympic gold medalist looked amazing, as she attended the Academy Museum’s grand opening in Los Angeles.

Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, 36, looked dazzling at the opening gala for the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday September 25. The Olympic gold medal winner rocked a long-sleeve, shining black gown with a slit that showed off her legs to the event! She sported a matching pair of black high heels. She also had a pair of hooped earrings that were mostly hidden under her bleach-blonde hair. She also wore a gold watch.

The Olympic gold medalist also took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from inside the museum, including an exhibit dedicated to Spike Lee and Prince, an exhibit that had Oscar statues available to look at. She then showed that her athletic knowledge came in handy when she was back home after a night at the museum. She had her legs wrapped up in ice and revealed that she was relaxing with Law & Order: Organized Crime. “Recovery from a long night in heels with @hyperice and @lawandorderoc,” she wrote in the video.

The beautiful black dress was only the Olympian’s latest stylish look. Back in July, she posted a photo of herself in a sexy red bikini, while holding a cocktail and balancing on a tightrope to Instagram. In April, she was seen lounging on the beach Tulum in a nude-colored bikini.

While Lindsey looked great at the gala opening, she also recently opened up about some body images issues she’s faced in the past and explained how she’s overcome them in an April interview on The Keep Going Podcast. “I had a hard time after I won the Olympics because I was taken outside my ski bubble and put in this entertainment and celebrity bubble and around people that were half my size,” she said. Even though she had some self-doubt, she’s since embraced some of the things she had been self-conscious of. “I have cellulite, I have stretch marks. I work out every single day and I still have all those things and they’re not going away,” she said. “This is me, take it or leave it.”