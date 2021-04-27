See Pics

Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Nude-Colored Bikini While Relaxing In Tulum — See Pics

MEGA
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Vonn shows off her stunning figure as she relaxes in a bikini during a day at the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 19 Apr 2021 Pictured: Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747861_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Ashanti hits the beach in a bikini in Tulum, Mexico. The star, 40, is celebrating her sister's birthday in the trendy resort. 03 Apr 2021 Pictured: Ashanti. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744163_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Lindsey Vonn looked sun-kissed and stunning while working on her tan during a trip to Tulum! See the pics of the former Olympian.

Lindsey Vonn has totally been living her best life! During her trip to Tulum, the former Olympic skier, 36, was spotted reclining in a comfy beach lounge chair while sporting a nude-colored two-piece. Lindsey looked super chill and totally relaxed. She even popped in her earbuds at one point and listened to some music!

Lindsey Vonn in Tulum, Mexico [MEGA].
Prior to her getaway, however, Lindsey took to her Instagram account and sported another super cute swimsuit style. The blonde beauty wore a snakeskin pattered two-piece with a taupe-colored coverup while enjoying some sun in Miami Beach. “Smiling because I’m finally my authentic self 100% of the time,” she began the caption to her fun post, which featured the star grinning and goofing around.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn in Tulum, Mexico [MEGA].
“And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am. Getting to this point has taken a long time but I’m here and I’m not going anywhere!” Lindsey has used her platform to discuss feeling comfortable in her skin and her struggles with body image in the past. In fact, she gave an incredibly vulnerable interview on the April 5 episode of TB12’s The Keep Going Podcast, during which she opened up about her journey.

“I had a hard time after I won the Olympics because I was taken outside my ski bubble and put in this entertainment and celebrity bubble and around people that were half my size,” she revealed, referencing her triumph at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games and subsequent rise to fame. “I was like, ‘Am I supposed to look like this?’” Lindsey recalled asking herself. “I had never compared myself really to others.”

But now, Lindsey has fully embraced every part of her body and is so proud of what it’s done for her and how it continues to carry her through each and every day. “I have cellulite, I have stretch marks. I work out every single day and I still have all those things and they’re not going away,” she shared. “So it’s like, this is me, take it or leave it.”