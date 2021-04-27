Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Nude-Colored Bikini While Relaxing In Tulum — See Pics

Lindsey Vonn looked sun-kissed and stunning while working on her tan during a trip to Tulum! See the pics of the former Olympian.

Lindsey Vonn has totally been living her best life! During her trip to Tulum, the former Olympic skier, 36, was spotted reclining in a comfy beach lounge chair while sporting a nude-colored two-piece. Lindsey looked super chill and totally relaxed. She even popped in her earbuds at one point and listened to some music!

Prior to her getaway, however, Lindsey took to her Instagram account and sported another super cute swimsuit style. The blonde beauty wore a snakeskin pattered two-piece with a taupe-colored coverup while enjoying some sun in Miami Beach. “Smiling because I’m finally my authentic self 100% of the time,” she began the caption to her fun post, which featured the star grinning and goofing around.

“And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am. Getting to this point has taken a long time but I’m here and I’m not going anywhere!” Lindsey has used her platform to discuss feeling comfortable in her skin and her struggles with body image in the past. In fact, she gave an incredibly vulnerable interview on the April 5 episode of TB12’s The Keep Going Podcast, during which she opened up about her journey.

“I had a hard time after I won the Olympics because I was taken outside my ski bubble and put in this entertainment and celebrity bubble and around people that were half my size,” she revealed, referencing her triumph at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games and subsequent rise to fame. “I was like, ‘Am I supposed to look like this?’” Lindsey recalled asking herself. “I had never compared myself really to others.”

But now, Lindsey has fully embraced every part of her body and is so proud of what it’s done for her and how it continues to carry her through each and every day. “I have cellulite, I have stretch marks. I work out every single day and I still have all those things and they’re not going away,” she shared. “So it’s like, this is me, take it or leave it.”