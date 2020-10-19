Lindsey Vonn Hits The Beach In A Strapless Bikini To Celebrate 36th Birthday

Lindsey Vonn rang in her 36th birthday with a beach getaway and a number of sultry swimsuits! She shared a collection of photos from her trip with boyfriend P.K. Subban and friends — and we can’t get over her abs and her sparkling bikini!

Lindsey Vonn is “36 and still in the mix!” She wrote the latter (true) statement on Instagram alongside photos from her recent birthday getaway to a beach location. While it’s unclear where the former Olympic skier, fiance P.K. Subban and their friends vacationed, the group enjoyed warm weather, clear blue skies and pastel blue waters. In a post thanking those who sent her birthday messages, Lindsey stunned in a sparkling gold bikini by Devon Windsor.

The blonde beauty dressed her fit physique in the brand’s shimmery Skylar top ($99) and matching Mila bottom ($75). The classic bandeau includes removable sleeves, which model Olivia Culpo wore when she rocked the same exact suit this summer. Meanwhile, the low rise bottoms feature a cheeky back that bares the behind. It’s no secret that Lindsey is a fan of Devon Windsor’s swimwear — seeing as she donned a gorgeous white one-piece by the brand during a tropical vacation in August.

Speaking of baring the behind, Lindsey did just that in a separate post from her birthday getaway. On October 16, she shared an “unfiltered” bikini photo that showed off her toned booty in a pair of cheeky red bottoms. While her caption didn’t include her butt workout, Lindsey did share a sweet message to her fiancé.

“When I look in front of me sometimes I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Who knew ski racing and surgeries could bring me here. Thankful for everything I have; my love @subbanator, my family and my friends,” she wrote, tagging her NHL star beau in her post. “Don’t forget to appreciate life because it’s short. Cheers to today!”

Lindsey’s numerous birthday posts included a slew of PDA photos with P.K. The NJ Devils star sent a heartfelt birthday message to his lady love, telling her, “Let’s grow old together.” The athletes began dating during the 2017 holiday season, but didn’t go public with their relationship until June 2018.