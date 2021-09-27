Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Plunging Silver Dress At Tony Awards With John Legend — Photos

Chrissy Teigen looked fabulous in a plunging silver sequin gown with poofy pink sleeves at the 2021 Tony Awards on Sept. 26.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, stole the show at the 74th annual Tony Awards in New York City on September 26 when she rocked a plunging silver sequin gown. The off-the-shoulder Ulyana Sergeenko Spring 2020 Couture dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage. The skintight silver dress hugged her frame perfectly while the sleeves were made up of massive pink ruffled tulle.

Chrissy accessorized her dress with a tiny pink clutch and gorgeous glam featuring a dark plum lip, a sultry smokey eye, and middle-parted waves. Meanwhile, Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo with an oversized bow tie.

Later that night, Chrissy ditched her silver gown for a sexy sheer ensemble featuring a black low-cut underwire bra with a pair of matching high-waisted black underwear. On top of her undergarments, she rocked a long-sleeve sheer black lace dress that put her toned figure on full display. A pair of knee-high black boots completed her look.

Chrissy has been showing off her legs a lot recently and just the other day she posted a slideshow of photos rocking a pair of high-waisted denim short shorts that were basically a pair of thong underwear and not shorts. She styled the bottoms with sheer black polka dot tights and admitted that her look was making her chafe.

Chrissy hilariously captioned the sexy photos, “I did not let these ‘shorts’ chafe me for 4 hours to not get thirst pics. first one to tell me my tights are ripped wins.” She styled the shorts and tights with a tiny black plunging bralette and a mustard yellow velvet blazer on top, tying her look together with pointed-toe black pumps.