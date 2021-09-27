Fashion

Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Plunging Silver Dress At Tony Awards With John Legend — Photos

chrissy teigen
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre, in New York74th Annual Tony Awards, New York, United States - 26 Sep 2021
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 74th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Beanie Feldstein 74th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Kristin Chenoweth 74th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Chrissy Teigen looked fabulous in a plunging silver sequin gown with poofy pink sleeves at the 2021 Tony Awards on Sept. 26.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, stole the show at the 74th annual Tony Awards in New York City on September 26 when she rocked a plunging silver sequin gown. The off-the-shoulder Ulyana Sergeenko Spring 2020 Couture dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage. The skintight silver dress hugged her frame perfectly while the sleeves were made up of massive pink ruffled tulle.

chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in this plunging silver sequin Ulyana Sergeenko Spring 2020 Couture gown at the 2021 Tony Awards on Sept. 26. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Chrissy accessorized her dress with a tiny pink clutch and gorgeous glam featuring a dark plum lip, a sultry smokey eye, and middle-parted waves. Meanwhile, Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo with an oversized bow tie.

Later that night, Chrissy ditched her silver gown for a sexy sheer ensemble featuring a black low-cut underwire bra with a pair of matching high-waisted black underwear. On top of her undergarments, she rocked a long-sleeve sheer black lace dress that put her toned figure on full display. A pair of knee-high black boots completed her look.

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks -- Photos

Chrissy Teigen 74th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at ArcLight Hollywood on LA Premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie", Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Chrissy Teigen American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016 WEARING YOUSEF AKBAR

Chrissy has been showing off her legs a lot recently and just the other day she posted a slideshow of photos rocking a pair of high-waisted denim short shorts that were basically a pair of thong underwear and not shorts. She styled the bottoms with sheer black polka dot tights and admitted that her look was making her chafe.

Chrissy hilariously captioned the sexy photos, “I did not let these ‘shorts’ chafe me for 4 hours to not get thirst pics. first one to tell me my tights are ripped wins.” She styled the shorts and tights with a tiny black plunging bralette and a mustard yellow velvet blazer on top, tying her look together with pointed-toe black pumps.