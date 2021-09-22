Chrissy Teigen Suffers Chafing From Tiny Short-Shorts To Snap ‘Thirsty’ Photos For Instagram

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she started to chafe after rocking a pair of super short shorts while posing for sexy photos on Instagram.

If there’s one thing for sure about Chrissy Teigen, 35, it is that she is always candid and honest on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. Chrissy posted a slideshow of photos rocking a pair of high-waisted denim short shorts that were basically a pair of thong underwear and not shorts. She styled the bottoms with sheer black polka dot tights and admitted that her look was making her chafe.

Chrissy hilariously captioned the sexy photos, “I did not let these ‘shorts’ chafe me for 4 hours to not get thirst pics. first one to tell me my tights are ripped wins.” She styled the shorts and tights with a tiny black plunging bralette and a mustard yellow velvet blazer on top, tying her look together with pointed-toe black pumps.

While her outfit was definitely sexy, we think it’s amazing that she openly talks about what was really going on behind the scenes of her photoshoot and it was not pleasant.

Chrissy is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and this summer she has been on an absolute roll. One of our favorite looks from her was while she was on vacation in Miami back in August.

The mother-of-two looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight black sheer mesh midi dress with a tight bodysuit underneath. The fishnet dress hugged Chrissy’s toned figure perfectly while the bodysuit underneath was cut out on the sides revealing her toned waist.