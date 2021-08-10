Chrissy Teigen Rocks Sexy, Sheer Mesh Dress With Black Bodysuit Underneath — Photo

Chrissy Teigen looked fabulous in sheer mesh dress while on vacation in Miami!

When it comes to Chrissy Teigen, 35, she is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Miami. The mother-of-two looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight black sheer mesh midi dress with a tight bodysuit underneath. The fishnet dress hugged Chrissy’s toned figure perfectly while the bodysuit underneath was cut out on the sides revealing her toned waist.

Chrissy topped her look off with a black blazer draped over her shoulder and a pair of black ankle-strap heels. As for her glam, Chrissy kept her short brown bob down in loose waves. Chrissy captioned the photo, “when in miami!”

In Miami, Chrissy swapped her all-black ensemble for all-white when she donned a long-sleeve Alexis Amrit Dress with a tie belt around her waist and a plunging slit on the front. She accessorized the sexy little mini with a pair of nude lace-up Cult Gaia Soleil Sandals.

Chrissy has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she flew straight from Martha’s Vineyard to Miami. Chrissy was in Martha’s Vineyard with her husband, John Legend, celebrating Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. While there, Chrissy rocked a slew of amazing outfits and one of our favorites was her white Lanvin Cape Effect Ruffle Crepe Dress. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a ruffled hem and she accessorized with a pair of Alevi Milano Valentina Sandals.

Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her long-sleeve, flowy orange and pink floral Zimmermann Tiempo Tiered Dress. She styled the boho maxi dress with a pair of Zimmermann Florian Sunglasses, tan sandals, and Svelte Metals Simone Young Hoop Earrings.