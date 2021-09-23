Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Daring Double Slit Gown Amid Scott Disick Split — Photos

Amelia Hamlin looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a sexy double slit gown during Milan Fashion Week.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is known for her super sexy style and she continued her sexy style streak when she attended the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. The model looked better than ever when she donned a skintight, spaghetti-strap black gown that featured a corset bodice.

The neckline was plunging and had an underwire bra that was lined with gold hoops and revealed ample cleavage. The rest of the dress flowed out into a silky skirt with two massive hip-high slits on the front of the skirt, putting her long, toned legs on full display.

Amelia accessorized her look with a pair of strappy black sandals and completely bleached eyebrows, which she has been rocking since fashion week began. This is just the first of many sexy outfits Amelia has been rocking since her split with her ex, Scott Disick, and her sexiest look to date was without a doubt her “naked” dress.

Amelia looked incredible when she attended a Perfect Magazine party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 19, wearing a totally see-through silver dress with a halter neckline. The dress was crisscrossed around her chest and she chose to go braless underneath, showing off major skin.

The dress was completely cut out on the bodice, revealing her toned abs while the bottom half of the frock featured an asymmetrical hem that was super short on one side and longer on the other. One side of the skirt featured cutouts and her tiny underwear was visible underneath. She topped her look off with metallic silver heeled sandals and the same bleached eyebrows.