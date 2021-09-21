Adele Rocks Minimal Makeup On Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul — Photos

One day after going ‘Instagram official’ with Rich Paul, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer enjoyed a casual date night with her new beau.

Love is in the air! Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 39, are enjoying their time together. The new lovebirds looked relaxed as ever on their most recent date night in Los Angeles on September 20. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

The London beauty and LeBron James‘ sports agent were spotted leaving out of the back exit of swanky Beverly Hills eatery Wally’s on Monday evening. The singing megastar kept it casual and wore a leopard print jacket with chocolate trim, over skinny black jeans, and boots. She may have opted for minimal make-up, but she had a natural glow and looked radiant as ever. As for her beau, he also kept it casual and wore a white tracksuit with black lining.

The “Hello” singer appears to be completely smitten with her boyfriend as they have been on a number of dates over the past couple of weeks. Prior to this date, Adele and Rich were spotted dining at Otium in Downtown, Los Angeles on August 30, out in West Hollywood on August 23, and in Beverly Hills on August 18.

Their new-found romance wasn’t always out in the open. In fact, Rich and Adele first sparked relationship speculation during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021, but recently gone Instagram official. The singer posted a slideshow of photos from a friend’s wedding on her Instagram on September 19, and in the series of photos was a pic of the new lovebirds. Adele simply captioned the photo with a red heart and the two looked glam as ever.

Event hough they’re barely confirming their romance, Rich is optimistic about their relationship and feels as if he has met his “match.” “Rich is such a dynamic person and he has an aura about him that is very attractive. He has the feel and presence of what you’d think a President would be like. He clearly takes over a room and it is always a situation where it feels like he is the only one in the room, in a good way. But now, he has finally met his match,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Adele demands that same attention, but when they’re together they can be equals. And when they’re together, they can unwind around each other because there is never a time where they have to prove anything to each other. They are both strong, funny people that thankfully found each other. It works because they have found their equal. They laugh and there isn’t any drama and it is just easy and cool to see them together. They both are happy.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. They split in 2019 after three years of marriage together, and they share son Angelo, 8.