Breaking TV News

Justin Chambers Finally Addresses His Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit: I Was ‘In A Bubble’

Justin Chambers
ABC/Mike Rosenthal
GREY’S ANATOMY - "All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.” (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) JESSE WILLIAMS
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) SARAH DREW
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

In ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’, Justin Chambers opens up about leaving the series nearly two years his shocking exit.

For longtime viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers‘ departure from the series in Jan. 2020 was one of the most heartbreaking over the past 17 seasons. And now, nearly two years after his exit, he’s opening up about why he chose to walk away from the massively successful ABC drama.

In How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, which is set to be released on Sept. 21, author Lynette Rice shares behind-the-scenes secrets about the show, including Justin’s exit from the series. And during his interview for the new book, which was obtained by HollywoodLife, Justin said, “You’re in a bubble [on the show]. You wear scrubs every day, you see pretty much the same people every day, in the same four walls, the same studios, you drive the same route to work. For me it [was] sort of a factory job for acting. You just clock in, clock out. Yeah, I guess it is sentimental, but it’s sort of like, ‘Wow, I just can’t believe how fast it’s gone.'”

Justin Chambers Ellen Pompeo
Justin Chambers filming a scene with Ellen Pompeo for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. (ABC)

When Justin first announced he was leaving the show in January 2020, fans were caught off guard. And what made matters worse was that Justin’s last episode had already aired two months prior, so viewers didn’t get a proper goodbye. But Justin was tired and he wanted to pursue other career opportunities.

In his initial statement, he said, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past fifteen years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn fifty and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present. And, of course, the fans, for an extraordinary ride.”

Then, in an episode that aired in March 2020 — two months after Justin’s announcement — it was revealed that Alex Karev left Seattle to reunite with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and their twins.