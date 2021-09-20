Enrique Iglesias’ Partner Anna Kournikova Shares Rare Video Of Their 3 Kids Driving A Mini Land Rover

Anna Kournikova shared a sweet clip of kids Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary driving in a mini Land Rover while listening to dad Enrique Iglesias’ new album.

Riding in style! Enrique Iglesias’ longtime partner Anna Kournikova shared a sweet video of their three children in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad’s latest album Final, out September 17. The former tennis player, 40, shared an Instagram video of Lucy, 3, Nicholas, 3, and Mary, 1, on Monday as they giggled in their miniature vehicle.

In the post captioned with the hashtags “chasing the sun” (the name of the track) and “Final album,” Nicholas drives his sisters around a tennis court. Towards the end, eldest daughter Lucy offered a “goodbye!” to the camera as she and her siblings enjoyed the musical stylings of their famous dad.

Last week, Enrique, 46, also shared a video of youngest daughter Mary excitedly dancing to his new album while listening to it on Spotify via iPad. “FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!!” he captioned. “Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo.”

The singer and his partner welcomed their third child Mary just last year. In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Enrique said his older twins love being older siblings to their younger sister. “They actually love it,” he said. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”

The Spanish pop star’s children are clearly huge fans of his music. As for Final, the album will be his last full-length project — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s done making music for good. Enrique reflected on his final album in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday. “I’ve been asked bunch of times, ‘Are you sure this is the right decision?’ But this is how I felt in 2017, this is how I feel now. I wanted to release this album in 2017, and I just keep putting out singles,” he explained.

“I was touring a lot and I didn’t have time to go to the studio, and the last year, I’ve had a lot of time to go to the studio and just work there by myself and to work with Carlos [Paucar] a lot and just go back and forth and finish up what I’ve needed to finish up for the last three years,” he continued. “I think it’s the right thing to do. It doesn’t mean I’m going to stop writing songs, but maybe [I’ll do things] differently. I look at this like, an album’s a book and each song is a chapter. But at the same time, you can also say a song can be part of that, too. Hopefully I can put out more chapters later on.”