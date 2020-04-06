Enrique Iglesias’ Newborn Daughter Mary, 2 Mos., Dances In His Lap In Adorable New Video

Enrique Iglesias is one proud dad! The singer shared the sweetest new video of himself with his little girl, Mary, in which he shows off her dance moves while she’s seated in his lap.

At just two months old, Enrique Iglesias‘ baby girl, Mary, already has some rhythm! Enrique took to Instagram on April 5 to share a video of his newborn. In the clip, she’s seated in his lap with “We Are Young” playing in the background. Enrique moves Mary’s arms around so she’s dancing to the beat, and she’s gazing straight at the camera with her stunning, piercing blue eyes. He captioned the video with nothing but a ‘heart eye’ emoji, and fans went wild in the comments section over how cute the video was.

Enrique and his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, were extremely hush-hush about her pregnancy with Mary in 2019. In fact, it wasn’t until February, weeks after Mary’s birth, that Enrique confirmed that the pregnancy reports were true, and that Anna had given birth to the couple’s third child. The lovebirds, who started dating in 2001, are also parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017.

When Enrique confirmed Mary’s birth, he did so by sharing a photo of himself cradling her in the hospital right after she was born. “My Sunshine,” he captioned the pic, while also revealing that Mary’s birthday was on Jan. 30, 2020.

After Mary’s birth, Enrique also revealed that the little one’s nickname is ‘Masha,’ and gushed that his twins are “loving” being big siblings to their new sister. “There’s a two year age difference, so I was a little scared,” he admitted to People. “I was like…how are they going to react? And I have two dogs…so my house is chaotic!”