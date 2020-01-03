So cute! Enrique Iglesias and his partner Anna Kournikova’s kids looked absolutely adorable as they ran to the camera while Enrique’s 2012 hit ‘Finally Found You’ played in the background.

This might just be the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day! Enrique Iglesias and his partner of nearly two decades Anna Kournikova gave a rare look at their twins — Nicholas and Lucy, 2 — with an adorable Instagram video Anna posted to her account on Jan. 2. In the video, which is frankly too cute for words (but we’ll do our best), Lucy and Nicholas ran towards the camera as soon as their dad’s warm voice sang “You know I’m gon’ get ya,” from his 2012 hit track “Finally Found You.” The video appeared to be taken on a drone, as the wind blew in Lucy’s adorable curls while she and her brother used their itty bitty legs to run at the camera with everything they had! It was such a sweet look into the life of Enrique, Anna, and their cute kiddos, especially when considering the protective parents don’t often share many images of their children.

Their privacy even goes as far back as Anna’s pregnancy! The former Tennis pro never made any indication she was expecting during her nine-month pregnancy in 2017 and the couple was very intent on keeping it that way. “A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover,” a source close to the couple shared in December 2017. “They mostly keep to themselves.”

And things haven’t really appeared to change since the couple welcomed Nicholas and Lucy either! Enrique and Anna didn’t share the first photos of their little tykes until Jan. 2018 — over a month after they were born — and have even gone as far as spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect their little ones too! We can’t imagine how baby-proofed their home in Miami, FL must be!

Although Enrique and Anna are usually reluctant to share intimate details and moments of their family, seeing glimpses like the one above really adds a dose of much needed cuteness to the day! We cannot wait to see more of them in the future — regardless of how long it takes!