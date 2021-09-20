Candace Cameron Bure Sends Love To Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Before ‘DWTS’ Debut

‘Full House’ star Candace Cameron Bure sent love to former co-star Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade ahead of her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut on Monday.



Candace Cameron Bure is rooting for Olivia Jade Giannulli ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut on September 20. The Full House alum, 45, hopped on Instagram Story on Monday to send love to the 21-year-old daughter of her former co-star Lori Loughlin.

“I know I haven’t been on [Instagram] very much lately but I’ve been working and so it’s been super, super busy, but Dancing With the Stars is starting tonight!” Candace began her video. “If you’ve followed me for a while you know how much I love Dancing With the Stars and was on it like, I don’t know, seven? eight? nine? years ago.”

The star appeared on Season 18 of the ABC dancing competition series in 2014, placing third with dance pro Mark Ballas. “But [actress] Marilu [Henner] and I have already been talking, we’re gonna be texting and watching the show together,” she continued. “I am so excited to see everyone, especially Olivia Jade. We are rooting you on! Have fun tonight.”

Candace starred in the 1987 sitcom Full House and its 2016 spin-off Fuller House with Olivia Jade’s mother Lori, 57. The actress has remained supportive of her former co-star and her family amid the fallout from the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 50+ parents indicted for paying millions of dollars to get their children into elite colleges under false pretenses. The actress served two months in prison, while her husband served five months. While on TODAY that year, Candace and fellow Full House alum Jodie Sweetin said they “stand by” their former co-star.

“It’s too personal to us,” Candace said at the time. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.” Of course, the casting of Olivia Jade in the long-running competition series has not been without its controversies.

During a press event with several media outlets, including HollywoodLife, in early September, Olivia Jade said she was “thankful for a second chance.” She said of joining Season 30, “I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am for this opportunity. I think about a few years ago and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards, so I’m super, super thankful for a second chance and to be out there and putting myself out there and just growing.”