Kendall Jenner Stuns In Floral Thong Bikini On Tropical Getaway With BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to share some eye-catching snapshots of her and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoying time under the sun, including a cheeky pic that showed off her stylish swimsuit.

Kendall Jenner, 25, showed off the fun summer’s end she is having with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, on Sept. 18. The model shared a few snapshots of her and the Phoenix Suns player to her Instagram story and it looked like they were having the time of their lives! In one piAlc, she is standing in front water and trees while wearing a floral thong bikini and letting her long damp hair down and in another, Devin is laying back and relaxing in the water while wearing white swim shorts.

Although it’s not exactly clear where Kendall and Devin were in the pics, the view was definitely gorgeous and seemed to be the perfect location for a little rest and relaxation. There was also a photo of a set of legs that were crossed while laying back, further proving the trip was all about taking in the moment.

Before Kendall’s latest getaway with Devin, she made headlines for having a busy week in New York City during New York Fashion Week. She attended the 2021 Met Gala and posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous bedazzled sheer gown that included a neck collar as her long locks were pulled up. She gave off a classic old Hollywood vibe with natural-toned makeup and the perfect poses as she stared into the cameras with a confident expression.

The beauty was also spotted hanging out with her mom Kris Jenner, 65, at the event and they happily enjoyed posing while Kendall helped tie her mom’s sneaker, which she wore with a long black dress, at one point after the red carpet portion of the night. The doting parent also had a cocktail in her hand and looked just as incredible as her second to youngest daughter.

When Kendall’s not attending lavish events and/or posing in eye-catching dresses, she’s doing other fun stuff like promoting her 818 tequila brand. She was seen signing a bottle of the liquor during an interaction with fans outside in New York last week. We can bet it was a thrilling moment for the successful star!