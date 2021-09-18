See Pics

Selena Gomez Sizzles In Skintight Latex Mini Skirt & Sheer Turtleneck Stepping Out To Dinner In L.A. — Photos

Selena Gomez
HEDO / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Selena Gomez seen with a big smile on her face after an interview in NYC. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Selena Gomez looked so sleek as she headed into celeb hotspot The Nice Guy for a laid back Italian meal on Sept. 17!

Selena Gomez looked so sexy in this classic look! The 29-year-old singer rocked a fitted black turtleneck and latex mini skirt as she headed to dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Friday, Sept. 17. She opted to skip any tights, adding a suede pair of black pumps to the outfit. Selena’s chestnut colored hair gave us serious mermaid vibes as she rocked it down and in a loose curl.

The Wizards of Waverley Place alum embraced the 2000s vibes with a velvet black shoulder bag in her right hand, showing off her long gray colored manicure. She appeared to match her silver metallic eye shadow to her nails, which could be spotted above her protective black mask them.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stunned as she headed to dinner at The Nice Guy on Sept. 17. (HEDO / BACKGRID)

The outing comes just two days after the Texas native revealed she has a brand new piercing! Her friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad captured the entire thing for TikTok, also showing off her new Helix shaped accessory in her ear. “Got something right here,” Selena said as she pulled back her hair to give fans a look at the piercing at about :36 seconds into the video. Initially, the group were headed to a Build-a-Bear store inside a mall — but decided to detour to a piercing shop instead. Talk about a major change of plans!

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Latex -- PICS

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner meant business in a pair of shiny designer PVC pants and a sheer top as she headed to dinner at Hollywood Hotspot 'Craigs' Restaurant with father Caitlyn Jenner. 24 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA735611_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris, FRANCE - Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian head to L'Avenue restaurant for lunch after Kanye's sunday service. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

@girlpoool

Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the galleria so we went and got piercings instead

♬ original sound – girlpool

Selena has been busy as of late, taking her new Rare Beauty mascara to the market just three weeks ago. While the brand launched a year ago with an impressive foundation and concealer range, as well as cult-favorite liquid highlighters, she had yet to create a mascara. She appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to teach the comedian how to use her Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, and the outcome was — well — hilarious.

“Obviously I’ve never worn mascara myself, but we’re going to see exactly how effortless it is,” Seth began, confessing that Rihanna actually once put mascara on him. “Oh my gosh, it looks fabulous! I’m so proud of you” Selena gushed as she instructed Seth on how to apply the product. “This really makes a difference!” Seth added.