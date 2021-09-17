Interview

Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Felt A ‘Little Uncomfortable’ When His Short Shorts Went Viral

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Milo Milo Ventimiglia leaves the gym with a serious pump! The actor showed off his intense gains after a two hour gym session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Benson goes out for a hike with a friend.She also has a few bruises on arm and legs. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Ashley Benson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727176_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘This Is Us’ star reflected on just how ridiculous it was to go viral for his extremely short-shorts back in April.

Now that “short-short summer” is over, Milo Ventimiglia looked back on his viral exercise outfit in a Friday September 17 interview with E!’s Daily Pop. The 44-year-old This Is Us star looked back on all the attention he got back in April, when he was photographed heading to the gym in a pair of really short-shorts. Even though he thought all the attention was strange, he revealed that he still sports the shorts.

Milo explained that the tiny shorts are reserved for working out. “Those short-shorts, they only come out at the gym,” he told Daily Pop. The star was spotted heading for a gym session, sporting the tiny black shorts, plus a black, sleeveless, graphic t-shirt, converse sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a face mask.

Milo, 44, did look pretty ripped in his short shorts in April. (BACKGRID)

While it likely felt like a normal day at the gym for the Heroes star, it definitely confused Milo that it became a viral moment! “The wild part was the followup that had happened, because of all that. Literally, I’m a guy who is just leaving the gym, and then to talk to The New York Times about short-shorts, and GQ is asking me questions about it. You kind of proclaim, ‘it’s short-short summer.’ It’s like ‘Holy god, this is insane. This is crazy,'” he said.

Related Gallery

Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Justin Bieber, Adam Levine & More

Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA legend Lebron James works out before enjoying lunch with family and friends aboard a yacht while on holiday in Capri. Pictured: Lebron James BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off abs while soaking up the sun with his wife Sam. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been married to his wife for nearly a decade. The fact that she is 23 years older than him bothers other people more than it upsets them. Pictured: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Lensman / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Nerano, ITALY - Sting And Wife Trudie Styler enjoy a boat day and stop for a bite to eat while holidaying on the Amalfi Coast. They bumped into actress Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and stopped to say hello before returning to their yacht after lunch! Pictured: Sting And Wife Trudie Styler on holiday BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Even though Milo seemed amused at some of the attention that he gained as a short-shorts trendsetter, Milo also seemed a little unsure about it. “It’s a little uncomfortable for me, the attention, but at the same time, I’m glad that it inspired a lot of people,” he said.

Back in May, Milo told The Talk just why his shorts were so short, and confessed that they’re actually a normal length. “The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder,” he said. “It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another…you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”

 