Kelly Rowland Stuns In A Sexy Yellow Swimsuit While In Capri: ‘I’m Feeelin’ Myself’ — Photo

Kelly Rowland stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Grammy winner sent hearts racing while posing in a yellow swimsuit.

Kelly Rowland left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 40-year-old took to social media on Sept. 15 and shared a series of smoldering clips while the “Motivation” singer wore a bright yellow cutout swimsuit. “I’m feeelin’ myself, I’m feelin myyyyyyy,” she captioned the post.

The Destiny’s Child star looked sensational nine months after giving birth to her second son, Noah. She also shares son Titan, 6, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while vacationing on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

She overlooked a beautiful picturesque landscape of an ocean as far as the eye can see with tall trees and mountains for miles. Kelly’s hair was beautifully styled with natural curls and she wore minimal makeup which highlighted her natural good looks.

Beyonce‘s mom, Tina Knowles dropped several heart and fire emojis in the comments section while gushing over the mom-of-two. “Fine as wine in the summertime,” she wrote. Vanessa Lachey wrote, “Gorgeous!” And Venus Williams joked, “Can I come please?”

Kelly is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram the next day and shared a stunning selfie while overlooking the ocean. “In my feelings,” she captioned the post while posing gracefully. The toned star crossed her legs and leaned against the railing.

The singer shared the new sultry images showing off her post-baby summer body. In December 2020, Kelly spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife about her second pregnancy and admitted that this time around was a lot more tiring than the first! “I’m out of breath every week this kid gets heavier and heavier,” she said to HL.

“I forgot what going up the stairs was like — a marathon. It’s really, really, and it’s definitely different from my first pregnancy,” confessing she wishes someone “told” her that a second pregnancy could be more exhausting. “I was talking to a girlfriend about that last night, I was like, ‘No one told me! No one told me it was like this!’ and she was like, ‘Was your pregnancy with Titan not like this?’ and I was like, ‘No! it was so dramatically different, and I wish someone would’ve told me.’”