Ben Affleck Takes His 3 Kids Out For A Lunch Date In LA After His Met Gala Kiss With J.Lo

After attending a series of high-profile events with J.Lo recently, Ben Affleck took his three kids out for a quieter lunch date in LA on Sept. 16.

It looks like Ben Affleck, 49, was on daddy duty on Sept. 16, as he was pictured leaving a lunch date with his kids — daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, as well as son Samuel, 9 — outside Jon & Vinny’s in Brentwood, California. The fun-filled outing in Los Angeles comes just days after he and Jennifer Lopez shared a steamy kiss at the 2021 Met Gala in NYC.

And because this hangout was much more low-key, Ben dressed down in a plaid buttoned shirt and khaki-colored pants. His kids also wore jeans, casual pants and t-shirts. Ben’s oldest daughter Violet, however, wore a cute buttoned shirt with a frilly neckline, and she drove the family home because she’s been practicing to get her drivers license.

Just recently, Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner was also teaching her two youngest kids how to pump their own gas on Sept. 10, so between lessons like that from mom and her driving lessons with dad, it looks like Violet is going to be ready for the road by herself in no time.

It’s also nice to see Ben reuniting with his kids after two back-to-back trips to Venice and New York City with J.Lo. A spokesperson at the restaurant told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “[They] dine here all the time. [Ben] loves it.”

Earlier in the week, Ben was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Sept. 13. And just days before that, they attended the Venice Film Festival, where Ben premiered his new movie, The Last Duel. Jen looked amazing in a white dress with a plunging neckline for her first red carpet with Ben since they got back together earlier this year.