Billie Eilish Rocks Black Leather Mini Dress As She Heads To Met Gala After-Party — Photos

Billie Eilish looked fabulous in a black leather mini dress when she hit the 2021 Met Gala after-party after co-hosting the event!

Billie Eilish, 19, absolutely stole the show when she co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala, themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ on Sept. 13. The singer arrived on the red carpet looking like Marilyn Monroe in an elegant gown but she swapped it for an edgy look at the after-party. Billie opted to wear a black leather pleated mini dress with a sheer black lace short-sleeve overlay on top. She accessorized her look with black leather mid-calf combat boots and kept her glam for earlier.

Billie Eilish rocked this edgy black leather mini dress with a sheer lace overlay on top at the 2021 Met Gala after-party. (Richie Buxo/Shutterstock)

Billie’s two outfits from the evening could not be more different as she arrived at the gala in a stunning pale peach Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and the rest of the dress flowed into a long train that took up the entire steps.

We were totally shocked when Billie showed up in the gown because it’s completely different than her usual grungy style, so she definitely slayed the theme and the event. It was Billie’s first-ever Met Gala and she nailed both of her looks.

Billie slayed the 2021 Met Gala, themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ on Sept. 13 when she wore this stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Just a few weeks ago, Billie debuted a brand new haircut on social media. She opted to chop off her long blonde hair for a much shorter cut that ended right below her jaw with shaggy front bangs. Billie’s new look is totally different than what she’s been rocking this summer. Before her cut, she had shoulder-length blond hair with layers and front bangs. Now, her hair has an edgier look to it and is shaggier than her previous ‘do.

However, for the gala, her hair looked much longer as it was down in voluminous old-Hollywood waves to fit the theme of the evening.