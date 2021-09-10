Beauty

Rihanna Serves An Epic Marge Simpson-Level Hair Makeover On The Cover Of ‘Dazed’ — Photos

Lifestyle Director

Rihanna graced the cover of ‘Dazed’ magazine when she channeled Marge Simpson with a sky-high hair makeover.

Rihanna, 33, is constantly shocking us and her latest look for the cover of Dazed magazine may just be her funkiest to date. The singer landed the cover of Dazed magazine’s 30th-anniversary issue and she had her stacked on top of her head in a giant cone shape that resembled none other than the Marge Simpson. Her hair was done by stylist, Yusef, who piled her hair up into a tall tower with a green Louis Vuitton trucker hat attached to the top.

As for glam, she donned bright blue eyeliner with a hot pink eyeshadow and eyebrows that were drawn on into tiny slits. A brown glossy lip completed her fun look. Aside from this cover, she slayed another cover in a skintight metallic gold bodysuit with long-sleeves and a high neck. Her hair was cut super short with front bangs covering her forehead.

All of Rihanna’s clothes throughout the shoot were custom Burberry and for her third cover, she showed off a ton of skin. RiRi put her abs on full display in a tiny white triangle bikini top that crisscrossed around her waist, paired with the matching tiny bikini bottoms. She styled the swimsuit with thigh-high skintight white leather boots, a long white trench coat, a white umbrella, and a white cane.

Her hair was done into a mullet that was slicked back with front bangs while a sultry smokey eye, cat eyeliner, and a glossy red lip completed her super sexy ensemble.