Zendaya Skipping Met Gala 2021: Why She Won’t Attend Fashion’s Biggest Night

In an interview on Sept. 8, Zendaya revealed that she won’t be attending one of the biggest nights in fashion with the Hollywood elite, t he 2021 Met Gala.

Wearing show-stopping outfits is something that comes to Zendaya, 24,naturally. With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, it’s been revealed that the ‘Euphoria’ actress will not be in attendance for the big event.

“I will be on Euphoria. My fans are going to be very upset with me,” the actress revealed to Extra on Sept. 8. “I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for Euphoria. I got my time off to come here and do this Venice experience, which has been really, really special.”

The actress continued, “I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” she continued while looking at Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya is the queen of fashion and is constantly surprising fans on the red carpet so for her to be missing this year’s festivities is a bit of a disappointment. Among her iconic looks are the Fausto Puglisi dress she wore in 2015, the Joan of Arc-inspired Versace gown she donned in 2018, and, of course, the Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella-inspired gown that ‘lit up the room in 2019. Zendaya has always been one to watch on the Met Gala red carpet or any carpet for that matter. While we may not see her this year, she will be back and better than ever for the next Met Gala.

The starlet has been keeping extremely busy as of late. When she isn’t wowing us on the carpet, or filming, she is spending time with her new love, Tom Holland, 25. The couple have kept their relationship under wraps for years. However, the lovebirds went public with their romance after they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on July 1.

Zendaya and Tom are “very happy together and are legitimate best friends from working with each other, and that has now turned itself into so much more,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after their July makeout sesh. “They are not going to go out of their way to broadcast their relationship but are very aware that they now have the world’s attention,” added the insider, who said that the two are going to enjoy their time together as best as they can and now worry about the paparazzi. “They are a really cool couple who seems to have figured each other out. It’s cute, fun, and just overall a happy relationship.”