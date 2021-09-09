Celeb Stylist Maeve Reilly Teases ‘Great’ Met Gala Looks & Shares Her It-Girl Street Style Secrets

Stylist to the stars Maeve Reilly shared her excitement for Monday’s Met Gala & revealed how she believes fashion has evolved since the pandemic.

If you follow Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Halsey, or the D’Amelio sisters, odds are that one of your recent fashion decisions has been inspired by the work of Maeve Reilly. One of Hollywood’s most coveted stylists and major trendsetters, Maeve works with the industry’s It-girls on their street style, red carpet looks and even some at-home fits during the pandemic. Ahead of Monday’s Met Gala, the stylist admitted she “couldn’t say much,” but teased that the event is “going to be great.” Fans can already surmise that her client Megan Fox will certainly be in attendance, as she’s made her way to the Big Apple for NYFW!

The Met Gala will be one of the first major events since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no doubt the last 18 months have changed our approach to fashion and comfort. “I think there’s two sides to it. People can definitely appreciate being more comfortable than ever before. Like, ‘Why am I putting on a heel to go to the office?’ I don’t think people are doing that anymore,” Maeve predicted. “On the flip side of that, I think after being cooped up, a lot of people really do want to wear their clothes and want to show them off. I know I fluctuate between both sides.”

The super-stylist added, “I think it’s just like really embracing your individuality and how you want to represent yourself in your day to day life.” Many of Maeve’s clients are known for perfecting effortless yet chic street style looks, like Hailey Bieber’s monochromatic, oversized fits, or Megan’s ab-baring, colorful sets. “The beautiful thing about street style and just like day to day dressing is it’s really representative of who you are in that moment,” the Local Love Club founder explained. “Red carpets are amazing, fantasy and fairytale, but it’s not real life. What I think is cool about my girls is that they’re inspiring people to actually wear the clothes or jump on a trend or discover a brand they wouldn’t have otherwise known.”

With her busy, non-stop schedule, Maeve partnered up with Colgate Optic White to discuss their latest Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, which removes 15 years of stains in just one week, all while you sleep! “As a stylist, it’s never just about the clothes, it’s about how someone feels wearing the clothes. I dress all kinds of women with different body types, ethnicities, careers, and it’s so important for me to help them feel confident and strong. The biggest reward for me is when my clients feel great in their outfit,” she explained. “A smile can change your life and make you feel that confidence — and Colgate Optic White and their Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen did that for me.”