See Pics

Lorde Wears Minimal Makeup & Is Adorned With Gold Flowers For Gorgeous ‘Vogue’ Cover

lorde
Théo de Gueltzl/Vogue
New Zealand singer Lorde poses for a portrait in New York. The 17-year-old singer has been anointed to the lofty position of pop's newest princess thanks to her astute hit song, 'Royals.âMusic-Lorde, New York, USA
Lorde looks phenomenal after a taping of the Late Show Lorde in a stunning dress, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
LordeAll Points East Music Festival, London, UK - 26 May 2018
Taylor Swift and LordeVanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Feb 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Lorde stuns in minimal makeup and a gold Schiaparelli floral breastplate for the October issue of ‘Vogue.’ See photos from the ethereal spread.

Lorde is in bloom for the October issue of Vogue. The New Zealand singer, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, 24, graces the cover of the fashion magazine in nothing but minimal makeup and a grandiose floral gold breastplate from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Large sculpted flowers obscure the “Solar Power” singer’s chest, while vines and leaves sculpt her body in the stunning shoot by photographer Théo de Gueltzl.

lorde
Lorde on the cover of ‘Vogue’s October 2021 issue (Théo de Gueltzl for ‘Vogue’)

If Lorde’s Schiaparelli piece evokes another major fashion moment this year, it should. Model Bella Hadid wore a striking gold breastplate in the shape of a lung from Schiaparelli while at the Cannes Film Festival in France in July. The model paired the show-stopping piece with an elegant plunging black gown. Elsewhere in Lorde’s shoot, she dons a white Alexander McQueen dress with leaf patterns in the water and a sparkly grey Balenciaga tank slip gown by the rocks.

lorde
Lorde in Alexander McQueen for the October 2021 issue of ‘Vogue’ (Théo de Gueltzl for ‘Vogue’)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Without Makeup -- Pics Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Natalie Portman goes hiking with her son Aleph, their dog, and a friend, around the Los Feliz mountains.Pictured: Natalie PortmanBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Bella Hadid with dark hair color, makeup-free and no face mask are walking around in Soho, New York on June 9, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5231548 090621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In the accompanying interview published on Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner discussed her newest third studio album Solar Power, out since August 20, and all things pop stardom, revealing that she doesn’t feel “built for pop star life.” Lorde said,  “I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job.”

lorde
Lorde in Balenciaga for the October 2021 issue of ‘Vogue’ (Théo de Gueltzl for ‘Vogue’)

“I’m a highly sensitive person,” she continued. “I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.” This revelation could explain why the star abstains from social media. She reflected on taking a step back from the internet, calling it “too deep a tunnel” to navigate.

“It was actually a huge decision philosophically for me to step back from that,” she said. “It’s too deep a tunnel… I could sense that it would be very bad for the work and for me if I stayed online. I don’t think I’ve met too many people for whom social media is a net positive. It’s producing crazy chemicals, forming crazy neural pathways that are not rooted in positivity. But I think we’ve got to be upfront about the things that are making us sick as a society.”