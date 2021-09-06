Salma Hayek, 55, Confesses She ‘Lost Weight’ Before Posting Sexy Bikini Photos This Year: ‘It’s Liberating’

Salma Hayek also added she has ‘no shame’ in posting bikini photos to social media, revealing most of them were saved up from her recent vacations.

Salma Hayek, 55, is looking better than ever in a bikini — but the actress wants people to know why she’s been posting up her sexy swimsuit snaps. “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” Salma confessed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. While she didn’t detail how much weight she shed, she has been looking absolutely amazing in all of her photos from this year — especially on her vacations.

“I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” Salma explained of the “liberating” posts. “I saved my [vacation] pictures…I’m not in the same condition today, and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks…I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them, but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!” she went on.

The Frida star — who married the Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault — slayed in a burgundy bikini back in January! Salma kept her eyes hidden behind a black pair of sunglasses as she stood halfway in a hot tub or pool, showing off the crimson colored two piece (and her curves). No caption was necessary on the sexy vacation post, which racked up over two million likes. “Gorgeous” and “Total package,” two of her 18 million followers wrote on the January 4 post.

Days later, she posted a seductive snap in a black bikini while posing on a beach! Her hair was slicked back thanks to the salty ocean water. “We need to keep our cool. Hay que mantener la calma #instamood #calm,” she added, referencing a meditation position she practiced in photo two on the carousel post. “Such beauty,” one fan commented. In recent months, the Mexican actress has also been sporting a number of sleek one pieces, taking dips in red, black, and blue swimsuits!