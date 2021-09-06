See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Goes Golfing In Her Daisy Dukes With Husband Nick Jonas & His Brothers

MEGA
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Demi Moore is seen out and about in Venice as she enjoys some sightseeing with a friend during their summer vacation.Pictured: Demi MooreBACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miranda Lambert performs at “CMA Summer Jam” Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021.
EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp is all smiles as she walks with a friend in New York City. The actress, 22, was last week spotted making out with actor Austin Butler in London. Lily-Rose, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778190_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Priyanka Chopra shared a ‘photo dump’ of her having fun on a golf course with her husband Nick Jonas and others while wearing two different outfits, including a stylish custom jacket and denim shorts.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, showed off her golfing skills and fashionable attire in her latest set of Instagram photos. The actress joined her husband Nick Jonas, 28, and his brothers, including Kevin Jonas, 33, and Joe Jonas, 32, for some fun on a gorgeous golf course at the Scottsdale National Golf Club and was decked out in a polo, skirt and visor in one photo while showing off a custom designed jacket and Daisy Dukes in another. The first snapshot showed her posing with a golf court while ready to hit a ball and the second was from the back, as she stood wearing her camouflaged jacket and denim bottoms.

“Photo dump *The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “so grateful for everyday❤️❤️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Ps: pic 4 – when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is 🔥!! @disobediencegeneration @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!”

Shortly after Priyanka shared the epic post, her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Beautiful,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” A third wrote, “Cool” and many more shared heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Photos

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 25: Actress Priyanka Chopra wearing a Nicolas Jebran gown, Bvlgari jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Priyanka’s latest post comes just a week after she made headlines for sharing a pic of her and Nick laying under the sun at the beach. She was wearing a red bikini and smiling as her hubby pretended to eat off her with a fork and knife. “Snack,” she hilariously captioned the pic along with a fork and knife emoji and red heart emoji.

Earlier in the summer, Priyanka also celebrated the three-year anniversary of when Nick proposed to her. She marked the occasion by sharing a pic of them sitting and posing at a table with plates, wine glasses, and bread. A pretty view of water could be seen behind them as the bride-to-be rested her hand on her face while showing off her new diamond engagement ring.