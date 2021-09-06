See Pics

Kate Hudson Gets Glam In Red Gown As She Poses With A Cute Dog At The Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz attends the red carpet of the movie "Madres Paralelas" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2021 in Venice, Italy'Parallel Mothers' premiere and Opening Ceremony, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 01 Sep 2021
Kate Hudson 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 05 Sep 2021
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Director Ana Lily Amirpour and her dog Benny attend the red carpet of the movie "Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2021 in Venice, Italy. 05 Sep 2021 Pictured: Ana Lily Amirpour's dog Benny, Kate Hudson. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA784407_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zendaya'Dune' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Kate Hudson looked gorgeous when she showed up to the Venice Film Festival in a red Valentino gown for the ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ premiere.

Kate Hudson, 42, made quite the impression at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 when she attended the premiere of her film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon in an eye-catching fashion choice. The actress wore a magnificent Valentino red gown that had a sheer top and belled out long sleeves as she posed on the red carpet of the event, which took place in Venice, Italy. She also had her long wavy blonde locks down and took a moment to greet and pet an adorable dog that walked up next to her.

Kate Hudson plays with a cute pooch at the Venice Film Festival. (Shutterstock)

The pooch happened to belong to Ana Lily Amirpour, who directed Kate’s new film, and its interaction with the beauty was truly memorable and led to some incredible photos. Co-stars Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein also showed up to the festival and looked great as they posed for pics as well. Other celebs who attended included Ruth Wilson and jury members Sarah Gadon and Virginie Efira.

Kate Hudson poses on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is a highly anticipated flick so it’s no wonder the premiere brought out a lot of stars. The plot of the film is about a girl who possesses unusual powers and escapes from a mental asylum before trying to make it on her own in New Orleans. Kate plays the role of Bonnie alongside Jeon Jong-seo, who plays Mona.

Kate Hudson looking gorgeous. (Shutterstock)

Before her latest outing at the Venice Film Festival, Kate made headlines when she attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala, which was held in celebration of the festival. She wore a Mônot dress, which was designed by Eli Mizrahi, and it featured cutouts as well as a sleeveless cross front style that helped showcase her arms. She posed in the epic choice while sitting in what appeared to be a limo in a photo she shared to Instagram on Sept. 4.

She appropriately captioned the post with a Coco Chanel quote. “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” it read.