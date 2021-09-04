Tina Knowles Posts An Epic 40th Birthday Tribute For Daughter Beyonce: ‘You Are Loved By So Many’

Tina Knowles wished her oldest daughter Beyonce a happy 40th with a sweet post, penning that she ‘wouldn’t trade’ her super star child for ‘anyone else.’

Tina Knowles, 67, paid tribute to daughter Beyonce on her 40th birthday with a sweet post! The mom-of-two captioned throwback video of the “Single Ladies” singer via Instagram on Sept. 4, 2021 — Bey’s actual birthday — to commemorate the occasion. “Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby, and every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you,” Tina — who was instrumental in Beyonce’s early career with Destiny’s Child as their costume designer — began.

She went on to pen that her “gifted” daughter “works hard” at everything in life, from her successful music career and being mom to Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4. “God knows who to give the gifts to!!! He knows who will work hard at it! Who will pass on those blessings to others. Who will not let their ego get bigger than them. Who will be kind and generous, who chooses to be positive and not be judge-mental a critic or a hater,” Tina, who is also mother to Solange, 35, added in her epic tribute.

“You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling ) somehow you have managed to look at the glass half full!!” Tina continued with heart and birthday cake emojis. Notably, “4” has always been an important number for Bey: not only does the date mark her birthday and release of career-defining album B’Day back in 2006, but it also represents her anniversary to Jay-Z, 45 (they married on April 4, 2008 and in lieu of rings, have the Roman numeral for four tattooed on their fingers).

“Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble, caring human being! You are loved by so many!! So on this day I say thank you for Forty years of love filled, inspiring, joyful, proud momma moments,” Tina wrote as she concluded her post. “‘I wouldn’t trade you for anybody else,'” love mama. Thanks repost from @_beylegion. PS. Today I look at you and see true Happiness !! With an amazing man that loves you and children that adore you !!! Nothing or no one can mess with that kind of love and happiness! I Just want the world to know,” she finished her sweet tribute.