Jackie Onassis’s Grandchildren Rose, 33, & Jack, 28, Spotted At Kennedy Red Gate Farm – Pics

Jack and Rose Schlossberg, two of JFK and Jackie Onassis’s grandchildren, soaked up the sun at the Kennedy family’s Red Gate Farm in Martha’s Vineyard.

Rose and Jack Schlossberg enjoyed the end of summer with a sunny getaway to the Kennedy family’s estate in Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend. The siblings, who are the children of Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy, the lone surviving child of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis, were photographed spending some time on the beach at Red Gate Farm, a 340-acre property owned by the Kennedys. Rose, 33, and Jack, 28, were dressed for the beating heat as they did some fun activities like boating and swimming at the estate. See the pics of the brother-sister duo HERE.

Rose, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to her late grandmother, looked stunning in a colorful two-piece swimsuit in the photos. Meanwhile, her brother — who is considered a spitting image of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy, Jr. — was dressed in a gray sweatshirt and red shorts. Jack also had a bucket hat wrapped around his neck. The siblings seemed to be enjoying themselves as they soaked up the sunshine.

Red Gate Farm originally belonged to Jackie, and has remained a vacation spot for the family since her death in 1994. The property was sold to The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for $27 million in 2020, according to Page Six, but the Kennedy’s were able to retain 95 acres of the estate. It will reportedly be turned into a conservation land open to the public.

Rose and Jack are two of the many well-known Kennedy family members. Rose is a Harvard graduate and actress who co-launched the apocalyptic YouTube series End Time Girls Club in 2016. Jack is a political writer that actually spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention alongside his mom Caroline. Jack, a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the 2020 election, said at the DNC that, “in this election, our future is on the ballot. For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives.”