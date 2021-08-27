Watch

Camila Cabello Reveals If She’s Engaged To Shawn Mendes After Wearing A Ring On Left Hand

Weekend Writer

‘Havana’ hitmaker Camila Cabello has opened up about speculation she and Shawn Mendes are engaged, totally denying the rumors.

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, may be super loved-up, but the singer is yet to get down on one knee. The former Fifth Harmony songstress sparked speculation the pair were engaged after she appeared in a TikTok video rocking a sizable diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. Nevertheless, it turns out she simply doesn’t know which finger the ring goes on, she told Jimmy Fallon on the August 26 episode of The Tonight Show. “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?” Jimmy probed, to which she responded, “He has not. And I am not engaged.”

Camila continued, “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger,” she explained. “I’d actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn’t tell me either.” Jimmy then quipped, “It’s the left, right?Yeah, I think it’s the left.”

“You don’t even know!” Camila chimed in. “Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this.” The TV host then recounted an incident that left him in bandages for weeks. “Well, I almost ripped my finger off with my wedding ring. So I just have a tattoo on my lower back, it says ‘Taken.'” Camila got in on the fun, adding, “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too.”

Jimmy then joked, “We have the same tattoo,” as Camila added, “Actually, it says ‘Señor,’ and he has one on his lower back that says, ‘Señorita’.” She and the Canadian chart-topper have been dating for more than two years, and back in December 2020, Shawn opened up about marriage.

“I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he told ET, revealing he and Camila had talked about getting engaged. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.” He continued, “At the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast. But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”