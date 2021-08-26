Christina Milian Reveals How She Makes Time For Herself While Raising 3 Little Ones: ‘I Try To Multitask’

Christina Millian opened up about raising her three kids while balancing time for herself, as well.

Christina Milian welcomed her third child, a baby boy, in April 2021.With two kids under 2, it’s tough for the pop star to find some time for herself, but she has put her multi-tasking skills to the test and gave advice for other moms, to do the same, as well. “I just try my best every day to do what I can to put things into my routine that feel good,” Christina told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “At least three days a week I try to workout and that might not be my traditional workout I usually like to do which is running on the treadmill. I give myself 30 minutes and usually will run and play Candy Crush and it feels so good and I’m so happy when I do it.”

She added that on the days she isn’t able to fit a workout in, Christina said she just makes sure she “doesn’t binge on a bunch of bad food.” “I just try to do what I can. The most important thing is to take care of the kids and make sure they’re eating well, they’re on a schedule, and it’s tough,” she said. “Luckily, my partner, my husband is a really great partner in this. For my second and my third I’ve had my husband around helped me, but with my daughter, my mom was there to help me. And then there were times I was on my own, and it’s tough, but you get through it.”

Christina’s daughter, who she shares with The-Dream, is 11-year-old Violet. She welcomed her second child, Isaiah, with Matt Pokora on Jan. 20, 2020, and the couple’s third, Kenna, April 2021. “You just have to tell yourself that you can make it and you can make it to the next day,” Christina said of raising three kiddos. “Don’t be too hard on yourself. I try to multitask as much as I can.”

Christina also opened up about her experience with postpartum hair loss, and how she continues to combat it by using Nioxin. “I’ve always had long, curly hair, full hair, and it gets even better when you’re pregnant! But, somewhere between three and six months for both my daughter Violet and my son Isaiah, that’s when I noticed the hair loss. And it was a very obvious amount. It was not just shedding, it was clumps,” the “Dip It Low” singer explained. “It sent me in a panic, and I felt really like it took a hit on my confidence, for sure. It was something that was completely out of my control.”

Christina put her faith in Nioxin, using their System Kit 5. “Each kit comes with three steps – a Cleanser Shampoo, Scalp Therapy Conditioner and Scalp & Hair Treatment – that was so easy to incorporate into my regular routine, which is important to me, since I can’t spend extra time on my hair right now with the baby,” she said. “I’m speaking up about this now because I would love to be the voice for other women who go through this and understand that this is a common thing. I don’t want them to have that same kind of feeling, that loss of self esteem and confidence because there is a solution.”

