Tyler Baltierra Goes Shirtless After Gaining 34 Pound Of Muscle During New ‘Fitness Journey’ — Photo

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star showed off just how far he’s come in a new Instagram post, showing off just how ripped he’s gotten.

Tyler Baltierra, 29, shared his fitness philosophy in a new Instagram post, where he showed off just how muscular he’s gotten since he started a physical journey. He posted a shirtless selfie on Monday August 23 with a lengthy caption, showing his pledge to fitness and self-improvement.

The Teen Mom OG star shared the sexy photo, where he scowled at the camera in front of a grill, wearing nothing but a pear of shorts and a necklace. He looked incredibly determined, and the caption that he included reflected that attitude. “I won’t ever stop fighting/Even when my body is bleeding/Broken & all bruised stumbling/It will not inhibit my journey/I’ll just keep rising & learning/While adapting any strategy needed/To reach my peak of victory,” he wrote in the post.

Tyler has shared so many photos of his fitness journey throughout his Instagram. He posted another shirtless photo of himself on July 19, flexing and showing off his back muscles and the V shape that they formed. He also gave fans a one-year update on June 10, revealing that he’d gained 34 pounds of muscle, showing off before and after shots of what he looked like at 165 pounds and 199 pounds, and the muscle definition is clearly there.

Tyler is perhaps best-known for his relationship with Catelynn Lowell, 29, of the Teen Mom franchise. The couple made their debut in the series’ first show 16 And Pregnant back in 2009, and they’re the only couple from the original show that have remained together over 10 years later. The couple have been through so much in their very long relationship, from getting engaged to married, as well as separating and getting back together.

Despite some struggles, the couple have stayed together, and have had three children (with a fourth on the way). Recently, the couple expressed “anxiety” regarding their first child Carly and that her adoptive parents would restrict their access to the child. “I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa [Davis, Carly’s adoptive parents] first,” Tyler said in an April preview for the Teen Mom OG reunion. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”