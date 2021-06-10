Tyler Baltierra Reveals He Gained 34 Lbs. In 1 Year After Building ‘Muscle Mass’: See Shirtless Before & After Pics
Tyler Baltierra is feeling himself! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star shared shirtless before and after photos of his body transformation and his gains are impressive.
Tyler Baltierra spent the last year lifting weights and “shredding fat” and on June 10 he showed off the results on his Instagram page. The 29-year-old reality star posted side by side shirtless photos — one from today, and one from a year ago — to celebrate his progress.
In the pics, the soon-to-be father of four, poses in nothing but a pair of tight black shorts. In the “before” pic he’s standing in front a mirror. For the “after” pic, he stands outside on the back deck of his house, next to the pool and it’s clear he’s packed on some serious muscle mass.
“YEAR 1 DOWN!” he captioned the post. “165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down. My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible.”
The reality star explained that, while he hasn’t reached his goal weight quite yet, he wanted to “acknowledge” how far he’s come. “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year two looks like!”
Tyler’s wife, and high school sweetheart, Catelynn Lowell was quick to praise him. “Congratulations baby!!” she wrote in the comments section. “I admire your hard work and dedication.”
Tyler and Catelynn, 29, who share daughters Carly, 11, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, are expecting another little girl this summer. The couple have been together for nearly 15 years and first rose to fame back in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, where fans saw them make the heartbreaking decision to give up their daughter Carly for adoption.
Over the years, Tyler and Cate have got to see Carly a handful of times on visits but they recently revealed that they struggle with anxiety over fears that her adoptive parents might cut them out of her life.
Fortunately, their tough times have only brought them closer. In a recent tribute to his wife on Instagram Tyler revealed that she still makes him feel like a kid.
“I love those dreamy eyes, Staying up talking late at night, Snuggle close right by my side, Hair tickling my nose, I don’t mind, Go ahead, lay down your head, Feel my heartbeat in your hand, Just let me hold you until the night ends,” he wrote. “15 years together and you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe.”
Catelynn didn’t let the sweet words go unanswered and wrote in the comment section: “I simply adore you so much! Thank you for always treating me like a queen. I LOVE YOU.”