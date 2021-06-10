Tyler Baltierra Reveals He Gained 34 Lbs. In 1 Year After Building ‘Muscle Mass’: See Shirtless Before & After Pics

Tyler Baltierra is feeling himself! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star shared shirtless before and after photos of his body transformation and his gains are impressive.

Tyler Baltierra spent the last year lifting weights and “shredding fat” and on June 10 he showed off the results on his Instagram page. The 29-year-old reality star posted side by side shirtless photos — one from today, and one from a year ago — to celebrate his progress.

In the pics, the soon-to-be father of four, poses in nothing but a pair of tight black shorts. In the “before” pic he’s standing in front a mirror. For the “after” pic, he stands outside on the back deck of his house, next to the pool and it’s clear he’s packed on some serious muscle mass.

“YEAR 1 DOWN!” he captioned the post. “165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down. My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible.”