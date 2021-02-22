Catelynn Baltierra Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Expecting 4th Child With Husband Tyler

Congrats! Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra have just confirmed they’re expecting their fourth child together.



Some very happy news! After revealing she had suffered a miscarriage at the end of 2020, Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra announced on Feb. 22nd that she’s expecting another baby. “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” she posted on Instagram. She also shared some pics of her daughters, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, wearing shirts excitedly announcing they’d be big sisters.

Speaking to CelebBuzz about the news, she admitted that she and husband Tyler were both very pleased to get pregnant again so quickly after the devastating events of 2020. “I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!” Catelynn shared, adding, “But we are so excited.” Catelynn and Tyler had their first child, Carly, when they were teenagers. She was adopted after her birth, and the reality stars have an open adoption plan with Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Catelynn and Tyler have been together since middle school. They tied the knot in August 2015, less than one year after Nova’s birth. Fans got to know the pair when they appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, and they’ve been on Teen Mom OG ever since. Catelynn and Tyler have documented many highs and lows during their time on reality television.

Catelynn has been open about her struggles with mental health, and even entered treatment more than once while dealing with suicidal thoughts. In 2018, another miscarriage led Catelynn to one of her stints in treatment. Tyler has stood by her throughout all of the ups and downs.

Earlier this month, Catelynn and Tyler’s discussions about whether or not to have another child were documented on an episode of Teen Mom OG. The longtime lovers got into quite a heated argument during a day out with Nova and Vaeda, and were quite overwhelmed just having two kids to take care of. However, by the end of the episode, they made up and decided to go ahead with plans for another little one. Now, the time has finally come!