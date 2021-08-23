‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Cries After Getting Her Vaccine

Whitney Way Thore and Hunter go to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in this EXCLUSIVE ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ preview. Whitney tears up thinking about the hope this vaccine brings.

The time has come for Whitney Way Thore and her brother, Hunter, to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I feel like we’re pulling up to Disney World,” Hunter says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 24 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. They drive up to the site, and there are massive tents set up.

Whitney is so excited about this vaccine. She even gets emotional and begins to cry over what this vaccine means for her future.

“I don’t think I realized how much relief I would really feel,” Whitney says. “It’s just… to give people a little bit of hope back for the things that you just took for granted. Being able to hug someone, being able to see people, these possibilities that are now going to become real again.”

She continues, “This vaccine just feels like permission to start imagining what a happy life could be life and really what a life connected could be like because that’s what we’ve missed the most, and what I’ve missed the most is human connection.”

Whitney holds her brother’s hand as she gets the vaccine. She doesn’t even feel it and jokes with the military personnel. This is truly a happy day for Whitney.

The past year has been a tough one for Whitney. Her “awful, broken engagement” with Chase happened during the pandemic, and she wasn’t able to have the “same amount of coping mechanisms” she would in normal circumstances. She feels like this vaccine is a “delivery” of a normal life.

Whitney and Hunter get out of their car after getting the vaccine and show off their “vaccine dance” in front of the military personnel. They dance along, too! “I’ll never forget this day for the rest of my life,” Whitney says. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.