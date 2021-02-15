‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Chase Is Confronted About His Infidelity — Watch

Chase and Whitney come face-to-face in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ finale. Chase is asked point-blank what led to his infidelity.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast members are telling all in the Feb. 16 finale. Chase Severino is grilled about what happened with Whitney Way Thore and the infidelity that led to their breakup. Host Suki Krishnan asks Chase what the catalyst was that led him back to the woman who is now the mother of his child. Whitney and Chase broke off their engagement after Whitney found out that he had cheated on her.

“There’s not really a simple catalyst. It’s just Whitney and I were like drifting apart, and she did go to Europe and wasn’t really talking to me,” Chase says in this EXCLUSIVE preview. Whitney adds, “When I went to Europe, we weren’t really talking, but it was because of what happened in November with Chase taking that job. Things weren’t great, that’s true.”

Chase is asked whether his new job put a strain on his relationship with Whitney. “When Whitney and I started dating, we always had that in mind that we would eventually move to the same city,” Chase continued. “I’ve had some career goals in mind that didn’t really pick up until later on, so when the opportunity happened, I jumped on it. I feel like her work could have moved. I was kind of thinking that she would be able to move here to Wilmington with me, but I don’t think she thought an opportunity would come.”

Whitney chimes in and says that’s not necessarily all true. “Well, you did throw it on me,” Whitney says. “That was not something we had like sat down and talked about it. It just was told to me.”

Chase replies, “I still made Whitney a priority. It’s not like she wasn’t. I don’t know.” Chase and Whitney still have a lot to talk about. The season finale of the TLC series My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.