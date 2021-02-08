‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Is Stunned To Find Out Chase’s Baby Was Born

Whitney is shocked when she learns that Chase had his baby in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’ Whitney is upset that everyone seemed to know but her.

Whitney Way Thore finds out that Chase Severino’s baby was born in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 9 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and the aftermath is heartbreaking. Whitney asks Ryan, her business partner, when the baby was born. He reveals Chase’s baby was born just a couple of days ago.

Whitney is speechless for a moment. Ashleigh says that she doesn’t follow Chase anymore on Instagram so she didn’t hear about the news. “But you knew,” Whitney says to Ryan. Buddy also admits that he just found out.

Ashleigh chimes in to say that Ryan thought Whitney already knew. That’s why he didn’t say anything. Whitney didn’t know because she muted Chase on Instagram. She pulls out her phone to check Chase’s Instagram.

“Apparently, Chase had his baby and I didn’t know,” Whitney says in her confessional. “In the last day, he has posted lots of pictures and, you know, this heartfelt caption about having his baby, and she’s actually really beautiful. He looks really happy. Apparently, the baby came early, and I know for a fact that Ryan would have known the day that it happened, and I didn’t know. Because the baby wasn’t born yesterday, he just posted about it yesterday.”

Ashleigh and Buddy try to comfort Whitney after she finds out about Chase. “I don’t want to talk,” she says as she walks away. Buddy admits he didn’t think Whitney would have cared. Whitney feels “stupid” for being the last to know about this.

Chase’s baby, a girl, was born three months after he and Whitney had split. The couple broke off their engagement in May 2020 after Whitney learned he was expecting a baby with another woman. The latest season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.