‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney’s Mom Trips & Falls Walking To Get Her Vaccine

Whitney Way Thore’s mom takes a nasty fall while heading to get her vaccine in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 8 premiere of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’

Whitney Way Thore and her brother, Hunter, drive their parents, Glenn and Babs, to get their second vaccine shots in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 premiere, which airs on August 17. Whitney and Hunter both agree that they didn’t think this day would come, at least not so soon. “I didn’t realize how much every day I was just carrying the stress of, like, hoping you guys didn’t get sick,” Whitney says.

For Babs, she is more than ready to get this pandemic behind her. “I am so happy to get my shot because this past year has been horrible,” Babs admits. “Every time I coughed, my family was so afraid that I was going to fall down dead or something like that. After this vaccination, I hope they let me out of the house.”

Whitney pulls into the parking lot of the place where her parents will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Whitney stays in the car while Hunter walks with their parents to get their vaccines. Whitney puts her seat back and grabs some popcorn as she waits for her family to get back.

Whitney fully admits that this past year has “definitely the hardest year of my life, and I’m ready for it to be over. Luckily, things are looking up in North Carolina and I think soon we can all get our vaccines and at least life for us can start to return a little bit more to normal.”

As she’s making her way up to the sidewalk, Babs trips and falls down behind Glenn and Hunter. She screams as she falls to the ground. Hunter and Glenn immediately rush to help her up, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be so easy for Babs. My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.