Justin Bieber Cradles Niece Iris In His Arms As He Reports For ‘Uncle’ Duty — Photos

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pics of him happily holding his baby niece Iris, and taking her for a walk in her stroller during a nice day outside.

Justin Bieber, 27, showed off his sweet instincts when she helped take care of his baby niece Iris on Aug. 22. The singer shared a post that included several new pics of him holding the baby girl, who is the daughter of his wife Hailey Baldwin‘s sister Alaia Baldwin, 28, and her husband Andrew Aronow, while hanging out outside. He was wearing a short-sleeved tan button-down patterned top over a white tank top, black pants, and green, white, and gray sneakers during the bonding time.

He also added to his look with a black baseball cap as he posed with Iris and even took her around in her stroller. The sweet baby looked as cute as could be in a pink hoodie and matching pants and yellow and pink character sneakers as she held a pacifier in her mouth. It’s not clear where they were at the time of the pics, but streets and houses could be seen in the background.

Shortly after Justin shared the epic snapshots, his fans left kind comments. “Love,” one follower wrote along with red heart emojis while another shared, “You will be a cute dad.”

In addition to the pics he shared, Justin and Hailey, 24, were spotted out and about with Iris in Los Angeles. The lovebirds appeared to be babysitting her as they walked around with her stroller and stopped by a coffee shop to enjoy food and coffee.

Before Justin shared his latest photos with Iris, he and Hailey were spotted going on a dinner date at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, CA. They looked comfortable in stylish outfits, including a pink hoodie under black overalls for Justin and a white crop top under a green button-down top and black skirt for Hailey. The outing was just one of many summer outings they’ve been seen on as they continue to spend time with each other and with family on various days and in various locations.