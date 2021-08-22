Anwar Hadid Gushes Over GF Dua Lipa On 26th Birthday: ‘Girl Of My Dreams’

Anwar Hadid and other celebs took to social media to give sweet shout-outs to Dua Lipa on her 26th birthday and they included memorable throwback pics and loving messages.

Anwar Hadid, 22, was one of the first people to wish his girlfriend Dua Lipa a happy 26th birthday on Aug. 22. The doting boyfriend took to his Instagram story to share a gorgeous smiling pic of the singer along with a sweet caption. “Happy birthday girl of my dreams,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji. “love u forever and always.”

📸 | “Happy birthday girl of my dreams ❤️ love u forever and always” — Anwar via Instagram Stories! (22/08) #HappyBirthdayDua pic.twitter.com/3TrKAiryHB — Dua Lipa Hungary (Backup) (@dlipahungary) August 22, 2021

In the eye-catching pic Anwar posted, Dua is flashing a big smile while sitting in a chair and showing of her abs in a long-sleeved black cardigan that included a multi-colored patchwork pattern and was open above her belly button area. She had her long dark locks down and was holding her phone in one hand and had a purse under one arm.

Dua Lipa reposted Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story ❤️ “thank you sister i love you!!” pic.twitter.com/ZH2bhVSyUS — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidInfos) August 22, 2021

In addition to Anwar, Dua received birthday wishes from several other celebs, including Gigi Hadid, who shared a selfie of the two of them to her Instagram story. “Happy Happy Birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!!,” she wrote in the caption. Dua was quick to repost the message to her own story and added, “thank you sister i love you!!!” to it.

Content creator Sarah Lysander also took to her Instagram story to send Dua a birthday wish with a video clip that showed the beauty popping corks on what appeared to be mini wine bottles with Bella Hadid. “Happy Birthday @dualipa We love you!!,” the caption for the video read.

Dua’s birthday posts from Anwar and others comes after she shared her own birthday message for her beau, who she’s been dating since for more than two years, back in June. In the post, she included a series of pics of the two of them together and added a loving caption. “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun. You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today,” it read.