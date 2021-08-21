See Pics

Dua Lipa Puts Her Abs On Display In Knitted Cardigan While Out For Dinner With Bella Hadid

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid
BACKGRID
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Aichi-Prefecture, Japan. (Photo by AFLO) Pictured: Dua Lipa,MAMAMOO Ref: SPL5133581 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Canada Rights, Ireland Rights, Germany Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Dua Lipa arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Photo by: zz/KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/5/20 Dua Lipa at The Global Awards 2020 held on March 5, 2020 at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo in London, England, UK. View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Dua Lipa looked stylish when she stepped out in a black sweater with a multi-colored design and black pants as she linked arms with Bella Hadid and flashed a smile in London.

Dua Lipa, 25, looked like she was having the time of her life during her latest outing! The singer enjoyed a fun dinner night with Bella Hadid, Bella’s boyfriend Marc Kalman, and more friends at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Aug. 20 and looked as fashionable as could be. She wore a black cardigan with a multi-colored patchwork design that opened at the waist, flaunting her abs, black pants, and back sneakers.

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid
Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid lock arms outside of a London restaurant on Aug. 20. (BACKGRID)

She also wore a white, blue, and red baseball cap and held a red purse as she flashed smiles at nearby photographers. Bella, 24, looked equally as fashionable in a black crop top under a long brown coat, baggy black nylon pants, and silver sneakers. Her beau rocked a white graphic T-shirt under a black button-down shirt, black pants, red sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid share a laugh during their outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See Her In Bikinis & More

Singer Dua Lipa wears a tiny blue bikini as she shows plenty of PDA with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa; Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA577785_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami Beach, FL - Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid continue their vacation together in Miami. The duo are seen poolside with friends as Dua shows off her tanned body in a tiny black polka dotted bikini. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean with her sister in Miami, then greets her boyfriend on the sand. 31 Dec 2018 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA330716_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The ladies happily locked arms while walking outside of the restaurant and appeared to be having a great time. They accessorized their outfits with multiple necklaces that went perfectly with their looks and they showed off different hairstyles. Dua kept her locks down and Bella pulled hers back.

This isn’t the first time Dua and Bella have been spotted out together this week. The beauties, who were on vacation together in Ibiza, were also seen hanging out while wearing pastel bikinis, trucker hats, and jewelry in a photo dump that Dua shared to Instagram on Aug. 19. Before that, Dua also shared other pics of herself flaunting a crochet bikini while hanging by a pool and looking gorgeous.

When Dua’s not grabbing a bite to eat or soaking up the sun with girlfriends, she’s doing so with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22. She shared adorable snapshots of the two of them in an Instagram post for his birthday in June and it showed off their sweet bond.

“Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today.”